SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Utah football team wound up making it to Levi’s Stadium after all. Granted, it’s not the Pac-12 championship game that the Utes sought. However, Wednesday’s Foster Farms Bowl against Indiana did get them here.

“We hope for a great ballgame,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who has led the Utes to an NCAA-best 9-1 bowl record.

The quest for a 10th victory comes against an Indiana squad with a 6-6 record. The Hoosiers, who finished 4-5 in Big Ten play, have some individual standouts in All-America offensive lineman Dan Feeney and junior linebacker Tegray Scales, who leads the Big Ten with 116 tackles.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us and it should be a great matchup,” Whittingham said.

Senior offensive lineman Isaac Asiata has similar thoughts about the Hoosiers, or any opponent for that matter.

“They are a great team. I’m preparing, I’m getting guys prepared — specifically the guys in my room,” he said. “If we were playing for a national championship, it’s not different. A game’s a game, and you’ve got to get a win.

“We’re trying to get our ninth win, and it doesn’t matter if we’re going against a losing team or if we’re going against Alabama, you’ve got to prepare the same way and not let that slide,” Asiata continued.

Indiana coach Tom Allen, who was promoted to the top spot when Kevin Wilson resigned at season’s end amid allegations of player mistreatment, is gearing up for his first game at the helm.

“We’re very, very excited to be here and can’t wait to get this going,” said Allen, who noted that he feels blessed to be the new head coach.

Both teams arrived in the Bay Area prior to Christmas. They’ve taken part in such activities as helping feed those in need, team dinners, a trip to Alcatraz and a pep rally at Union Square.

“There’s trade-offs in life and the trade-off of being able to be in this bowl game is something that was a no-brainer for us,” Whittingham said.

Utah is going bowling for the third consecutive year and 20th time overall. This visit to the Bay Area has a few unique circumstances, things that differ from when the Utes defeated Georgia Tech in 2005 when the game was known as the Emerald Bowl and was played at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The game has since been purchased by the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and moved to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“It’s fun to be able to play in these places that you see on TV and have that opportunity,” said Whittingham, who added that it’s a great opportunity and something the players are excited about.

There will be challenges, though.

Utah’s red zone woes are well-documented. The Utes rank last in the Pac-12 in that department. It’s something Whittingham and company are determined to fix.

Quarterback Troy Williams and running back Joe Williams headline a Utah offense facing an Indiana defense that ranks ninth in the Big Ten, allowing 372.6 yards per game. The Hoosiers were 12th against the pass (220.2 ypg).

The matchup, particularly in the red zone, could prove to be pivotal.

“(We) left too many points on the field and didn’t take advantage of scoring opportunities,” Whittingham said of the season-long struggle that in his estimation cost the Utes a chance to win a championship.

*****

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4)

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN 700AM