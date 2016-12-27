SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Arts & Museums will award two $10,000 visual arts fellowships to support the careers of professional artists who demonstrate exceptional talent and dedication.

Interested artists can apply for the fellowships beginning Sunday, with a deadline of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Artists will be chosen by juror Gilbert Vicario, the Selig Family chief curator at the Phoenix Art Museum. Prior to joining the Phoenix Art Museum in 2015, he was senior curator and division head for curatorial affairs at the Des Moines Art Center for six years.

For an application and full guidelines, log on to visualarts.utah.gov. For more information, contact Felicia Baca, the division’s visual arts manager, at 801-245-7272 or by email at fbaca@utah.gov.