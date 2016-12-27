The King’s English Bookshop has been open for more than 40 years. It’s one of Salt Lake City’s most notable used bookstores. And it just got profiled by The Guardian last week, as managers and supervisors sat down with the newspaper for a question-and-answer session.

According to The Guardian, the bookstore got its start back in 1977, when book fans Ann Berman and Betsy Burton bought the space thinking they’d have a place to write their own novels.

“The women soon realised the jingling bells were not a distraction from their writing life but a welcome sound, signalling the opportunity to meet new friends and talk books. The bookshop became a full-time labor of love,” according to The Guardian.

In the interview, the store’s booksellers shared their favorite parts of the store and what they hold most dear about the shop.

For example, Rob, the store’s marketing manager, said his favorite spot is the children’s section, which the store built thanks to a donation from famous author James Patterson.

Rosie, a bookseller at the store, said that the King’s English does something the chain stores don’t — it remembers individual customers.

“We do what every indie bookstore does; match books to readers and remember them and their reading preferences next time they visit the store,” Rosie said.

You can read more about the bookshop on The Guardian.