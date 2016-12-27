If you’ve ever tried to color on the glossy pages of the Friend magazine, you’ll be happy to hear that is all about to change, beginning with the magazine’s January edition.

LDSMediaTalk shared seven changes that will be made to the magazine in the upcoming year, including “thicker, textured” pages that will allow for easier coloring.

The site also revealed that the magazine will expand its preteen section and will include a scripture reading chart to help families in their efforts to read the Doctrine and Covenants, which will be the book of scripture studied in Primary and Sunday School this year.

See the other updates to the Friend here.

