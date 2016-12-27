Carrie Fisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles last week.

In a statement released to People magazine, family spokesman Simon Halls spoke on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, writing: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was 60 years old.

The actress was best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise, and she knew "fans would always identify her with her iconic Star Wars role," as US magazine put it.

Fisher once joked, according to the magazine: "I am Princess Leia, no matter what. If I were trying to get a good table, I wouldn’t say I wrote 'Postcards.' Or, if I’m trying to get someone to take my check and I don’t have ID, I wouldn’t say: ‘Have you seen "Harry Met Sally"?’ Princess Leia will be on my tombstone.'"

Here are some more of her most memorable moments.

Her memoir, 'The Princess Diarist'

Her latest book, which was released in November, according to Amazon.com, "Is Carrie Fisher’s intimate, hilarious and revealing recollection of what happened behind the scenes on one of the most famous film sets of all time, the first Star Wars movie."

Her memoir offers a behind-the-scenes look at what happened on and off the set of "A New Hope."

Her openness about addiction

Rolling Stone's Daniel Kreps wrote, "Throughout her career, Fisher was open about her struggles with mental illness — the actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder — and drug use, admitting that she had abused cocaine throughout the filming of 'The Empire Strikes Back,' as well as prescription drugs. 'Drugs made me feel normal,' Fisher said in 2001. Her one-woman play and memoir 'Wishful Drinking' also tackled her battle with addiction."

Fisher also wrote about her addiction and rehab in her semi-autobiographical novel "Postcards From the Edge" in 1990.

Her dog, Gary

Fisher adopted Gary, a French bulldog, as a "service pet to help her handle her bipolar disorder. Fisher, who has been open about her diagnosis and mental health, says the Frenchie provides vital emotional support and stability in her life," People magazine reported.

The dog was a constant companion to Fisher while she was promoting "The Force Awakens," walking the red carpet and attending interviews with her. He really became popular after attending an interview with Fisher on ABC's "Good Morning America" in December 2015, which Amy Robach called "one of the most entertaining interviews ever."

The interview can be viewed here.

Fisher is survived by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and daughter Billie Lourd.