MIDVALE — The Wasatch Front Waste and Recycling District will collect Christmas trees for recycling during January. Residents can leave trees on the curb for pickup on their regular collection day.

Trees must not be placed in the street, and they must be free of lights, flocking, stands and all decorations. If the tree is not collected during one week, it will be collected on a following collection day during January.

The Wasatch Front Waste and Recycling District serves the Copperton, Emigration Canyon, Kearns, Magna, White City, Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Holladay, Millcreek, Taylorsville, portions of Murray and Sandy, and unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County.

Customers can visit wasatchfrontwaste.org or call 385-468-6325 for more information.