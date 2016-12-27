SANDY — Police are investigating after a man was found deceased in a car.

Sandy Police Lt. Ronni Stevenson said an officer spotted the man's car about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the side of the road near 9800 South and Monroe Street.

Seeing the man inside, the officer broke the window in an attempt to reach the man and offer help, but found he was already deceased.

There was no immediate evidence about what caused the man's death, Stevenson said.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious, though they are still investigating the possibility, Stevenson said. Cold temperatures are also being looked at as a possible factor.

"There's nothing to indicate there was foul play. We don't know how long he had been there, so there is a lot we will need to figure out," Stevenson said.

Investigators are working to contact the man's family.