SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers and snowboarders are flocking to Utah's ski resorts after a holiday weekend storm blanketed most of the state's ski areas with about 2 feet of new snow.
“December has been a month for the books,” Nathan Rafferty, CEO and president of Ski Utah, said Tuesday in a news release. “These early season storms have not only put a very solid base on all our resorts, but we are well over 100 percent of our average snowfall to date, which usually is a strong sign for the rest of the season and the state’s economy.”
Two southern Utah resorts recorded the biggest totals, according to Ski Utah. Eagle Point received nearly 4 feet of new snow, and Brian Head just over 3 feet.
The resorts near Ogden and Salt Lake City received between 19 and 26 inches of snow.
The big storm also allowed Cherry Peak Resort in northern Utah to open for its second season. Utah's 14th and newest resort received 10 inches of snow.
The storm dumped about 8 inches of snow Sunday at lower elevations to make it the second snowiest Christmas on record.
Snowfall at Utah's ski resorts
Eagle Point — 47 inches
Brian Head — 38 inches
Powder Mountain — 26 inches
Deer Valley — 25 inches
Snowbird — 25 inches
Snowbasin — 24 inches
Park City — 21 inches
Brighton — 21 inches
Alta — 20 inches
Solitude — 19 inches
Sundance — 13 inches
Beaver Mountain — 10 inches
Nordic Valley — 10 inches
Cherry Peak — 10 inches
SOURCE: Ski Utah