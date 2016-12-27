Motorists drive past snow-covered mountains as they travel along U.S. 89 in Sardine Canyon on Monday. According to KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman, Tuesday morning's low of 7 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport was the coldest reading there since the beginning of the year. Residents along the Wasatch Front can expect light snow showers early Wednesday, but there will be little — if any — accumulation. However, chilly temperatures will remain in place, with highs in the low to mid-30s, and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.