SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Every fall, Lee Horton tells himself not to get hooked. He has a time-consuming job in a faraway town. But then football begins and he’s back watching the Utes from the corner of his eye, even though he lives in Lewiston, Maine, 2,500 miles from the University of Utah.

And, oh by the way, 3,260 miles from Wednesday’s Foster Farms Bowl.

As a sports writer at the Sun Journal newspaper, he tracks recreation and high school events in the region, as well as small college sports. But he’ll be tuned in to Wednesday’s Utah-Indiana game, regardless. He may be half-distracted by incoming box scores, a call from a hockey mom, or maybe the Red Sox making a trade, but he’s going to see this through.

He has a stake in this particular bowl game. With a bachelor’s degree from Utah and a master’s from Indiana — and as a credentialed member of the Fourth Estate — Horton is as qualified to predict the outcome as anyone.

“I owe both schools a lot of money,” he laughs, when asked for a prediction. “If my predictions can get rid of a lot of that money, that’s good.”

Having worked in the Salt Lake media market at KSL radio and 1320-KFAN, he can’t give up old habits, i.e. keeping track of how the Utah teams are doing.

“This year I had to work a lot of nights and missed four or five (Utah) games. But I’ve followed it closely,” Horton says. “I watched the Utah-BYU game during work.”

Since leaving Salt Lake in 2011 to get his master’s in sports journalism at Indiana, he has also worked in Port Angeles, Washington, at the Peninsula Daily News. Six months ago he landed the Maine job. He can say he’s seen sports from coast to coast.

The Sandy native calls the Utah-BYU rivalry unique.

“It’s like nothing I’ve seen,” Horton says. “Indiana-Purdue is nothing like Utah-BYU. Washington-Washington State gets a little heavy, and maybe it’s because I’m more personally invested in this, but that game didn’t seem to have the personal aspect.

“When Utah and BYU play, it’s like an election year — it’s that type of bitter.”

Horton finished at Utah in 2009, getting his diploma the next May. He spent four years at KFAN as a producer and operator and interned at KSL radio, later becoming a studio producer for BYU basketball.

In Indiana he got a sense of what Hoosiers — the citizens, not the team — care about.

Ute football isn’t on the list.

“There’s not a whole lot of thoughts about Utah football,” he says.

“But,” he continues, “there’s also not a whole lot of thoughts about Indiana football. It kind of wasn’t a topic.”

In Indianapolis, where he lived while earning his master’s, the Colts are the No. 1 story, followed by IU basketball, then the NBA’s Pacers. That’s not to say Indianans are unaware of sports outside their state. If Horton mentioned Rick Majerus, it usually rang a bell.

As for the Foster Farms pairing, he says fans probably “aren’t holding their breath on it.”

Still, he likes the matchup. Basketball would likely be a better match, but “I like things that are uncommon and this is kind of a rare combination.”

Utah and Indiana have met just three times in football, with Utah winning two. They haven’t played since 2002.

Horton says something dramatic has changed in the Utah sports market since he was a kid. High school and college basketball have fallen well behind college football on the radar.

Even from Maine he can see that.

“Now football seems like the big monster,” he says.

Although Utah tends to stumble in November, he points out that coach Kyle Whittingham usually rallies his team for the bowls — which he believes will again happen. The one danger will be Utah’s vulnerability against high-production passing offenses.

“But I would think Utah would win,” he continues, noting the big-play capabilities of players such as Cory Butler-Byrd and Joe Williams.

Regardless, he says the game has enough intrigue to keep him watching from afar. It might be a fringe pairing for much of the country, but for him, it’s must-see TV. Yes, you can go home again. All you need is cable TV.