Here’s the news of the morning for Dec. 27.

Santa pays special visit to Utah

Christmas may be over, but Santa will stay with one Utah couple long past the holiday season.

According to The Associated Press, Santa helped a Utah man propose to his now fiancee Wednesday of last week.

It began when Santa rode a helicopter into the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport, where he planned to give out toys to children in Utah County.

Santa spoke to two adult guests — Andy Hartman and Cierra Memmott, a couple who, Santa learned, weren’t married, according to AP.

After asking the couple if they were married, Santa passed a ring off to Hartman, who proposed to Memmott.

"I was not expecting this at all," Memmott said. "I expected April."

You can read more details of how it all went down here.

Draper holds off on new development

Draper won’t develop 165 acres of its SunCrest just yet after hearing from open space activists about why the wilderness area should be saved, according to the Deseret News.

Draper’s City Council announced last week that it will delay a decision on whether or not to protect the land, at least until activists can put together a case (and the funds) on why they should protect the land.

After all, the city’s proposed development would help Draper climb out of debt, according to the Deseret News.

More than 1,100 people signed a petition and angry residents have voiced complaints to the city council on multiple occasions, according to the Deseret News.

"It's heartening and encouraging," Johne Brennan, a homeowner in the SunCrest neighborhood who’s led the Save the Hollows effort, told the Deseret News. "The City Council has taken a step back and said, 'We're going to wait and do this the right way.' I really thank them for being so willing to put their words into action," he said.

Wintry mix leaves thousands without power

Utah wasn’t the only state that saw snowstorms over the Christmas holiday. A handful of midwestern states experienced heavy snowfall that led to thousands of people losing power.

As of Tuesday, thousands in Dakota and Michigan remained without electricity, according to the AP. Winds and heavy snowfall caused much of the damage.

The South Dakota Rural Electric Association estimated that close to 13,700 people were without power Tuesday morning.

Airports also saw some closures from the weather. Minot International Airport in North Dakota and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport both saw closures and cancellations Monday.

Though the snow has calmed in the Great Plains, the hectic holiday weather heads toward the East Coast, likely bringing snow, freezing rain and sleet to New England, according to NPR.

President Obama says he could have won 2016 election

Here’s something you rarely see: The sitting president just said he would have won this year’s election, while the president-elect fired back at that theory.

According to The Washington Post, Obama said Monday that he could have beaten Trump in the 2016 election had he run for a third term (something the constitution bans). He said the Hillary Clinton campaign acted a little too cautious, which doomed them for failure.

“If you think you're winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer,” Obama said on “The Axe Files” podcast, adding that Clinton “understandably ... looked and said, well, given my opponent and the things he's saying and what he's doing, we should focus on that.”

Trump didn’t agree with these words, though, firing back at the current president on Twitter.

Trump stressed that Obama’s positions on health care, foreign policy and employment as reasons that the two-term president would have lost.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

But in the interview, Obama said there were a lot of reasons Clinton didn’t win, most tied to how she didn’t connect with voters who supported Obama.

“I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it — I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” the president said.

“See, I think the issue was less that Democrats have somehow abandoned the white working class, I think that's nonsense,” Obama said, according to The Washington Post. “Look, the Affordable Care Act benefits a huge number of Trump voters. There are a lot of folks in places like West Virginia or Kentucky who didn't vote for Hillary, didn't vote for me, but are being helped by this ... The problem is, is that we're not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we're bleeding for these communities.”

This NYC driver had himself a green Christmas

One New York City driver did the unthinkable this week — hitting 240 green lights.

Watch below.