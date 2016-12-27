https://twitter.com/tufele123/status/813551772409085952

Bingham High defensive tackle Jay Tufele is not only the top prospect in the Beehive State in 2017, but he's considered a Top 50 recruit nationally by multiple outlets and one of the very best at his position.

On Monday, Tufele announced that he has narrowed the list of schools he's considering attending from seven to five in advance of Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Washington and UCLA came off Tufele's board, leaving Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State and USC in the running for his services.

Here is a rundown of where each school stands in the Tufele sweepstakes.

Utah: Although Tufele is strongly considering a number of more historic programs, he has indicated to the Deseret News that he's seriously thinking about staying home. The Utes have become known for developing defensive linemen, and Tufele would certainly give the Utah coaching staff a talent to work with.

Tufele will take an official visit to the university the final weekend before Signing Day, which is another indication the Utes are in good position to land him.

BYU: Provo hasn't thus far appeared to be a likely destination for Tufele, but he included the Cougars in his final five. Tufele is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and BYU could wind up being a wild card on Signing Day.

Michigan: Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has appeared to make Tufele a priority, and his appearance last month at a class at Bingham got some national publicity. Tufele told the Deseret News that Harbaugh's visit was "big."

Tufele took an official visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in October.

Ohio State: Tufele visited Columbus, Ohio, to see the Buckeyes' thrilling win over Michigan in November. The next week, Ohio State assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Wilson came to Utah and attended church with Tufele, who would become the second Utahn on head coach Urban Meyer's team in addition to redshirt offensive lineman Branden Bowen.

USC: Los Angeles wasn't as widely discussed as a possible destination for Tufele during the fall like Utah, Michigan and Ohio State were, but Trojan coaches came to his home in November, and he'll be taking an official visit to the school the weekend of Jan. 20.