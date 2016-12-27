With New Yearâ€™s Eve ahead to finish off the holiday season, coming up with one more appetizer to share can be something of a hassle. However, these quick cheese balls, made on the spot or a few days ahead, are a perfect party food.

The ingredients for these recipes are easily found at any grocery store. The cheese spread comes in 5-ounce glass bottles and is usually be found near the crackers. Lower fat cream cheese is softer by nature and easier to blend, but full fat cream cheese can also be used provided it is well softened.