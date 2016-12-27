ROY — The Weber County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Trent Dee Nelson to fill the Roy Justice Court vacancy. The position will replace Judge R. Scott Waterfall, who retired Oct. 31.

Nelson currently serves as Roy’s assistant city attorney. He previously worked as a sole practitioner in the areas of juvenile law, family law and estate planning. Nelson is a trained domestic mediator and has a bachelor's degree from Weber State University in economics, a law degree from Brigham Young University, and an MBA from Utah State University.

Nelson’s appointment to the bench is subject to completion of the court’s new judge orientation and certification by the Utah Judicial Council.