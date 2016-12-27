SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a possible homicide near Liberty Park and searching for two armed suspects after a man was found shot to death in a parked car.

Police received calls of shots fired just after 11 a.m. Tuesday near 300 East and Browning Avenue, Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking said. Responding officers found a man in a car with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pulled the man from the vehicle and attempted to render aid, but he died at the scene, Wilking said.

The man has been identified by police, Wilking said, but his name wasn't immediately released pending family notification.

Witnesses told police that two men, about 18 or 19 years old, fled the area on foot. Wilking said police and K-9s were canvassing neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon searching for the men, who were described as a Hispanic man in a black jacket and a black man in a red jacket.

Police believe the three men arrived in the car together, and following the shooting, the two suspects fled on foot. They were last seen in the neighborhood east and south of the shooting, Wilking said.

The shooting is not connected to any homes in the neighborhood just east of the popular park, he said.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant as officers search for the two men, who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Wilking said residents in the area should "keep their doors locked, keep an eye out for anybody suspicious in the neighborhood that's in backyards, garages, anything like that. Be aware of your surroundings and call into police if anything seems suspicious."

Police are still working to determine how the three men knew each other, what they were doing in the area and what led up to the shooting, Wilking said.

Salt Lake police can be reached at 801-799-3000.