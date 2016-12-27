ST. GEORGE — During the fall 2016 semester, Dixie Sate University was nationally ranked by several organizations ranging from campus safety and academics to serving diverse student groups and helping students avoid debt.

“As Dixie State University stays on course with its Dixie 2020 strategic plan and grows from university status to university stature, the university is thriving and people are noticing,” Dixie President Richard “Biff” Williams said in a statement. “We are honored to be nationally ranked in a number of different categories. Everyone with red sand in their shoes knows Dixie is a great place to be, and now the rest of the nation knows it, too.”

Highlighting campus safety, Dixie was ranked as the 26th safest small college/university in the U.S. by College Choice, an organization that looked at campus and city crime rates for the past three years when determining the rankings.

On the academic front, the National Council on Teacher Quality gave Dixie an A+ rating for reading instruction in the council’s Landscape in Teacher Preparation report.

Additionally, Newsweek ranked SUCCESS Academy as No. 31 in its Beating the Odds list. The early college high school offers its students concurrent enrollment in a Washington County School District high school and Dixie State University. The annual list identifies the 500 public high schools that are the most effective at preparing economically disadvantaged students for college nationwide.

Addressing, Dixie’s commitment to all student groups, Winds of Change, the communication channel for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, elected Dixie as one of the Top 200 schools in 2016-17 for Native American students pursuing degrees in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dixie State also ranked as a 2017 Military Friendly School. Awarded by Victory Media, the designation recognizes colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace military students and dedicate resources to ensure veterans’ success both in the classroom and after graduation.

In addition, students are able to take advantage of Dixie’s programs and resources without borrowing a lot of money. According to LendEDU, a marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing, Dixie ranked 37 out of 1,300 colleges in the student loan debt rankings for public four-year colleges and universities. According to the nonprofit College Board, average in-state tuition at a public institution is $19,548 for the 2016-17 academic year. Dixie State’s in-state tuition and fees this year are $4,839.52.