SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah Trucking Association raised and donated more than $10,000 to the families of West Valley police officer Cody Brotherson and Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth.

Brotherson, 25, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6 while attempting to help other officers stop a fleeing vehicle.

Ellsworth, 31, was hit by a car on Nov. 18 while trying to direct other vehicles around a traffic hazard along a rural road near Garland, Box Elder County. He died Nov. 22 after several days in the intensive care unit at Intermountain Medical Center.

“As members of the trucking industry, we felt that we had an opportunity and responsibility to give back to those families who sadly lost their sons, bothers, fathers and husbands while serving their fellow men and women,” Mark Droubay, the association’s president, said in a statement.

“We have a strong appreciation for those who choose to serve as officers and who put their lives on the line day in and day out. The contributions we are offering are small in comparison to the sacrifices made by these families, but we felt we needed to do something and hope this helps them moving forward,” Droubay said.

The Utah Trucking Association is a nonprofit trade organization that advocates on behalf of the trucking industry to ensure that laws, rules, regulations and governmental procedures are based on sound business practices.