FOSTER FARMS BOWL

Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4)

WEDNESDAY, 6:30 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium (68,500) — Santa Clara, Calif.

Tifway II

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Weather: Sunny, temperatures in the mid-50s.

The stakes

For Indiana … the Hoosiers haven’t won a postseason game since blanking Baylor 24-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl.

For Utah ... the Utes are seeking to end a two-game skid. They ended the season with losses to Oregon (30-28) and Colorado (27-22).

The trends

For Indiana … the Hoosiers are making back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since 1990-91. They lost to Duke (44-41, OT) in last year’s Pinstripe Bowl.

For Utah ... the Utes are an NCAA-best 9-1 in bowl games under head coach Kyle Whittingham. The lone setback was a 26-3 decision to Boise State in the 2010 Las Vegas Bowl.

The crystal ball

Indiana will win if ... the Utes have a hangover from a disappointing end to the season. Another variable could be the how the Hoosiers respond to Tom Allen in his debut as head coach.

Utah will win if ... the Utes can continue their run of success in bowl games. They’ve won 12 of their last 13 outings. A solid performance by Joe Williams would certainly bolster the effort.

Player to watch

TEGRAY SCALES, Indiana linebacker: The junior tops the Big Ten in tackles with 116. His 87 solo stops lead the nation.

Key matchup

INDIANA’S PASS GAME VS. UTAH’S SECONDARY: How will the Utes fare without starting cornerback Dominique Hatfield, who will not play for failing to meet undisclosed expectations of the program? The Hoosiers are the Big Ten’s No. 2 passing team with 277.9 yards per game.

Quotable

"Our players were so excited from the very first moment that we were informed that we were coming out to California.” — Indiana coach Tom Allen

"We’re excited to be here as well. We appreciate the bowl committee for selecting us.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

Next up

Indiana opens the 2017 season Aug. 31 at home against Ohio State. Utah hosts North Dakota the same day.

Indiana (6-6)

Sept. 1 — at Florida International, Won 34-13

Sept. 10 — BALL STATE, Won 30-20

Sept. 24 — WAKE FOREST, Lost 33-28

Oct. 1 — MICHIGAN STATE, Won 24-21 (OT)

Oct. 8 — at Ohio State, Lost 38-17

Oct. 15 — NEBRASKA, Lost 27-22

Oct. 22 — at Northwestern, Lost 24-14

Oct. 29 — MARYLAND, Won 42-36

Nov. 5 — at Rutgers, Won 33-27

Nov. 12 — PENN STATE, Lost 45-31

Nov. 19 — at Michigan, Lost 20-10

Nov. 26 — PURDUE, Won 26-24

Utah (8-4)

Sept. 1 — SOUTHERN UTAH, Won 24-0

Sept. 10 — BYU, Won 20-19

Sept. 17 — at San Jose State, Won 34-17

Sept. 23 — USC, Won 31-27

Oct. 1 — at California, Lost 28-23

Oct. 8 — ARIZONA, Won 36-23

Oct. 15 — at Oregon State, Won 19-14

Oct. 22 — at UCLA, Won 52-45

Oct. 29 — WASHINGTON, Lost 31-24

Nov. 10 — at Arizona State, Won 49-26

Nov. 19 — OREGON, Lost 30-28

Nov. 26 — at Colorado, Lost 27-22