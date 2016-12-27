Carrie Fisher, famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died at the age of 60, according to People magazine. She died after suffering a heart attack.

Family spokesman Simon Halls sent out a statement on behalf of the family:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement, according to People magazine. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a plane from London to Los Angeles two days before Christmas. She was removed from the flight and rushed to a hospital.

Fisher’s death inspired a number of tributes on social media, many of which we’ve collected below. We will update this list as more reactions filter through.

Many of Fisher's Star Wars co-stars shared their thoughts on the actress. Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) posted on Twitter, while Harrison Ford (Han Solo) released a statement.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravelyMy thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her,” Ford said in a statement.

Other celebs also reacted to the news on social media.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

She is one with the Force. The Force is one with her... #CarrieFisher #PrincessLeia pic.twitter.com/a2cWQeivpw — La Khaleesi VanCoben (@SandyCoben) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

Fisher also visited Utah in 2015 for comic-con. The Salt Lake Comic Con team also expressed sadness over her death.

Team SLCC is devastated to learn that our favorite princess has passed away. Carrie Fisher's loved ones are in our thoughts. 💐 #RIP pic.twitter.com/FGOwVnOT1c — Salt Lake Comic Con (@slcomiccon) December 27, 2016

Media members also expressed sadness over her death.

"The force will be with you. Always." https://t.co/s8Z70Xf032 — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher. May the force always be with you pic.twitter.com/UTltsIzUfV — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 27, 2016

The force will be with her always. #rip pic.twitter.com/t4qTNU4oft — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 27, 2016

She was more than Leia. She was an amazing writer and script doctor who helped make some of your favorite movies great. #ripcarriefisher pic.twitter.com/FqI1Y945du — Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/LRxNgC3Bqe — Austin Hunt (@AustinHunt) December 27, 2016

Why why why!?!? This year 😭 RIP Carrie Fisher ❤ — George Smith (@NewHopeGeorge) December 27, 2016

We are so, so sad to hear about the passing of Carrie Fisher. To us, she is royalty. RIP, General. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/LPKeiPNtUx — Nerdist (@nerdist) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher.. You brought so much joy to generations of childhoods. There will never be another Princess Leia. #RIPCarrieFisher — Star Wars Series (@StarWarsSeries) December 27, 2016

A very sad day. Our princess has passed away. RIP Carrie Fisher. — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2016

#RIP Carrie Fisher (1956-1916)



This is a truly devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/DmrBmnoe6L — Resistance DB (@davebernstein) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Legit crying. What a great, funny, amazing writer and person. — Captain Awkward (@CAwkward) December 27, 2016