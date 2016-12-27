Carrie Fisher, famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died at the age of 60, according to People magazine. She died after suffering a heart attack.
Family spokesman Simon Halls sent out a statement on behalf of the family:
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement, according to People magazine. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a plane from London to Los Angeles two days before Christmas. She was removed from the flight and rushed to a hospital.
Fisher’s death inspired a number of tributes on social media, many of which we’ve collected below. We will update this list as more reactions filter through.
Many of Fisher's Star Wars co-stars shared their thoughts on the actress. Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) posted on Twitter, while Harrison Ford (Han Solo) released a statement.
“Carrie was one-of-a-kind brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravelyMy thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her,” Ford said in a statement.
Other celebs also reacted to the news on social media.
Fisher also visited Utah in 2015 for comic-con. The Salt Lake Comic Con team also expressed sadness over her death.
Media members also expressed sadness over her death.