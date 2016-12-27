PARK CITY — During October and November, several members of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office raised more than $3,700 for the Utah 1033 Foundation by growing out their beards.

The foundation is dedicated to providing immediate financial support to the families of Utah’s fallen law enforcement officers and presenting college scholarships to the children of active Utah officers.

Nearly 60 officers in Summit County entered the contest by paying $33 for a beard permit. At the end of the contest, employees chose the best and worst beards by voting with their pocketbooks. Those proceeds were added to the donation.

Edward Esber, a sheriff’s advisory board member, and his wife, Margaret, matched the $1,854 donation, increasing it to $3,708. Officers in the Park City Police Department are also holding a beard growing contest and will make their donation to the foundation in January.