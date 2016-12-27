Last year, Micah and Whitney Slade decided to turn their family tradition of creating a video Christmas card into something even more memorable. The Slade family, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, built and gave away a tiny house for Christmas in 2015, but this year, the family joined with friends to give away a car for Christmas. They invited people to submit an essay nominating possible recipients of the car.

However, when submissions began to come in, the family faced a difficult decision. With the help of friends, the family narrowed the candidates down to two but ultimately decided to give away two cars instead of one.

“At different times in this life, we all need a lift,” the video says. “The Savior can and will lift every one of us if we will let him. He often works through us in lifting others. We have felt the Savior’s love as we have been able to give a lift to a few of our brothers and sisters this Christmas.”

Watch the video here.

