1. Teens at risk series

Told through the eyes of locals, this series examines the difficult topic of teen suicide. The stories, set in both rural and urban areas in the state of Utah, focus on two Utah communities' response to rising teen suicide rates.

The Lone Peak story: What you didn't know about affluence and teen suicide

Suicide in a small town: Why rural teens are at risk and what one county is doing about it

Gunnison Valley High Resource Officer Carl Wimmer chats with students during a period break on Nov. 22, 2016. | Nick Wagner, Deseret News

2. European refugee series

The editor of the InDepth section traveled to Europe earlier this year to document the largest refugee migration since WWII. What followed was a series of moving stories about the impact on families fleeing their homelands and the challenges of caring for vast numbers of displaced people.

This 16-year-old refugee was one of many tragically separated from family

A Deseret News editor visits refugee camps to learn how families fare

Rouya Addin, 30, lives with her four children, all under the age of 8, in a one-room tent in the Diavota refugee camp in northern Greece. She's among thousands of refugees who were stranded apart from their families when European countries closed their borders in early 2016. | Allison Pond, Deseret News

3. American Family Survey series

For the second year in a row, the Deseret News teamed up with the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University to conduct the American Family Survey. The nationwide poll studies how Americans think about marriage and parenting, their family lives and their opinions about the most important issues affecting families today.

How younger Americans view topics of marriage, having kids

American families increasingly concerned about jobs, cost of raising children

Americans want paid family leave, and they support social programs for families

Ami Tuatonga has supper with his son, Maake, at their home in West Valley City, Utah, on Oct. 6, 2016. | Nick Wagner, Deseret News

4. Sabbath Day series

Keeping the Sabbath isn't optional, at least not in God's book. A Deseret News poll conducted by Y2 Analytics and YouGov revealed that the Sabbath may be losing its religious significance in the eyes of many Americans, but a majority still believe taking a day of rest benefits society.

New poll finds Americans less likely to keep Sabbath than in 1978, but majority still say it's important to society

How families can keep the Sabbath when the world interferes

Should your boss know that you keep the Sabbath?

5. Why teens leave the faith and what churches, families are doing about it

Young adults often go through a faith crisis near the end of high school, leading some to drop religious practice altogether. More than 6 in 10 religious "nones" who were raised in religion say they abandoned their childhood faith before they turned 18. Here's what faith leaders and parents are doing to buck that trend.

Youth at Christ United Methodist Church in South Salt Lake City participate in a service project on Oct. 16, 2016. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

6. Why some men are opting out of life and escaping into digital media

Increasingly, men are separating themselves from the traditional social expectations of manhood, such as parenting, seeking higher education and work participation. It may be no coincidence that this trend has intensified with the rampant growth and prevalence of digital media and entertainment.

A growing number of young people, especially men, are becoming more invested in recreational pursuits to escape their traditional social behaviors, like being fathers or career-driven providers. | Adobe Stock

7. What Alzheimer's disease teaches us about the soul

Over the past 20 years, an increasing number of Alzheimer's-care facilities have begun to offer worship services, and the response from patients seems to refute an argument voiced by skeptics that dementia is evidence the soul doesn't exist.

Terri Kinney, assisted living director and nurse, leads Alzheimer patient David Dowdle to Bible study at Sagewood at Daybreak Assisted Living in South Jordan, Utah, on Aug. 9, 2016. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

8. The role of faith in the lives of Trump, Clinton

2016 will be remembered for the strange race leading to the presidential election. This package of stories investigated President-elect Donald Trump and Democratic-nominee Hillary Clinton's religious roots, and how those roots influenced their respective political views.

Donald Trump's faith journey should be familiar to many Americans

How Clinton's Methodist faith shapes her politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, center, looks on during a church service at Great Faith Ministries in Detroit on Sept. 3, 2016. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

9. Birth control, faith-based partnerships and transgender bathrooms: Reflecting on Obama's religious freedom legacy

As Barack Obama approaches the end of his presidency, his religious freedom record is mixed — not always the "war on religion" that some conservative critics describe, but sometimes increasing the polarization over conscience rights.

President Barack Obama signs executive orders to protect LGBT employees from federal workplace discrimination on July 21, 2014. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

10. Hollywood is suing a Utah-based movie filtering service. Here's why they might not win.

VidAngel, a movie filtering service based in Provo, Utah, that launched in 2015, gave parents the freedom to show their children movies without worrying about inappropriate content like profanity, violence or sexual content. But to Hollywood, the service is a violation of artistic integrity and copyright.

