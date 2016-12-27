Will Parchman ranked the best player in every MLS team's history for MLS Soccer, and recently departed midfielder Javier Morales got the nod for RSL.

Talking about Morales, Parchman writes, "In nine years at RSL, he managed an incredible 81 assists, and he was the face of the franchise for a decade before leaving this offseason."

Parchman then mention RSL greats, Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando, before saying, "but nobody was better for longer at a more hard-to-fill position than Morales."

Mika, Emery, Haws featured in Slam

Danny Hazan of Slam Online featured BYU players Eric Mika, Nick Emery and TJ Haws who prepped together at Lone Peak High School before coming to the Cougars.

After talking about their high school accomplishments, Hazan talks about Haws, saying, "His creativity with the ball in his hands as a passer and scorer is mixtape worthy, and as he continues to feel his way through his first collegiate campaign his shooting percentages should continue to climb."

Hazan then covered the service each player rendered while serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before turning his attention back to their play on the court.

"Mika, Haws and Emery all said it felt like they hadn’t skipped a beat when they got back onto the court together following a 3-year layoff (Emery and Mika are a year ahead of Haws in school). Their former high school coach, and current college assistant, Quincy Lewis says all three returned more mature people, but remain the talented base of a team with great potential."

Utah Jazz slide in Power Rankings after rough week

The Jazz took a step back to No. 9 in Marc Stein's latest ESPN Power Rankings after a rough week that saw them drop three straight games.

After talking about Utah's recent struggles, Stein talks about coach Quin Snyder, saying, "we still feel compelled to mention that Quin Snyder, at the very least, deserved an honorable mention in our recent Coach of the First Trimester dispatch. Considering he has had his first-choice starting five for all of 12 minutes this season, Snyder and the Jazz had every reason to savor this Christmas,even after those disappointing narrow defeats to Sacramento and Toronto."