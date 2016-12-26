TAYLORSVILLE — A tense SWAT incident Monday afternoon ended without injury, and without an alleged gunman, after police entered the home to find no one inside.

The incident started about 3 p.m. at 1802 W. 5000 South after dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said there was a man inside the home with a gun.

Unified police detective Chuck Malm said the man was a parolee wanted for violations.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution during the ordeal. Officers tried to talk the man out of the house, and at some point the woman was able to leave the home.

When officers entered the home, they found it empty. Officers were trying to track the man and apprehend him Monday night.