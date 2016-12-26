He's the definition of hard work in my true honest opinion. His work ethic is second to none. He really sets the standard.

SAN FRANCISCO — Despite all his individual accolades and school records, Hunter Dimick enters his final game with the Utah Utes determined to take care of at least one more thing — a victory over Indiana in Wednesday’s Foster Farms Bowl.

“That’s the main goal above everything else,” Dimick said.

Bowl success is a big deal for the Utes. The program has prevailed in 12 of its last 13 appearances.

“We take it very seriously — no matter what bowl game it is — and it’s paid dividends,” said Dimick, who added that postseason success is why the team practices so hard.

No one, though, may be putting in the work that Dimick does. Offensive lineman Isaac Asiata had plenty to say when about the defensive end.

“He’s the toughest guy I know, man. Nothing fazes him,” Asiata said. “He’s the definition of hard work in my true honest opinion. His work ethic is second to none. He really sets the standard.”

Asiata went on to say that Dimick epitomizes everything about getting to work with your lunch pail and hard hat.

“That’s all he ever does. He doesn’t talk. No matter what it is he’s not complaining,” Asiata said. “What he cares about is getting the work done and getting better. I think that’s great and it’s going to carry him far, far in life.”

The NFL is sure to take notice after Dimick’s resume filled up after an injury-plagued junior season. He was named an All-American by several organizations including Walter Camp (second team), the Football Writers Association of America (second team) and Associated Press (third team). In addition, Dimick earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition and was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award. The communications major also earned academic all-American and all-conference honors.

Then, there are the records. Dimick enters the Foster Farms Bowl as Utah’s career leader in sacks with 29.5. Single-game marks include sacks (5), tackles for loss (6.5), sack yardage (37) and tackles for loss yardage (43).

Considering all that Dimick has accomplished and the fact that Dimick is a team captain and a great leader, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged that the Syracuse High School product has more than made his mark.

“He’s got to go down as one of the most prolific defensive players to ever play here,” said Whittingham, who believes Dimick has what it takes to play at the next level based on his productivity alone. “He’s a productive kid.”

At 6-foot-3 and 272-pounds, Dimick has made a big impact. He’s third in the nation and first in the Pac-12 with 14.5 sacks — just four off of Nate Orchard’s school-record of 18.5 in 2014.

Dimick is also closing in on a Utah record shared by former Utes Filipo Mokofisi (1982-85) and Luther Elliss (1991-94). They finished their respective careers with 47 tackles for loss. Dimick currently has 44.5.

“There’s just a lot of very, very good defensive linemen and pass rushers that have come through here,” said Dimick, who noted that being the program’s career sacks leader might be most meaningful. He admits that it’s “pretty cool” to be up on top of that list.

Things didn’t look so promising in that regard a year ago. Dimick played in just seven games as a junior because of injuries and finished the season with three sacks.

“Man, I’d sure like to see what my career numbers would look like if I had a junior year to go along with them but I’m pretty happy,” Dimick said. “I’m not going to complain too much. It’s been great being able to have the year I’ve been having so far.”

As a sophomore, Dimick came into his own with 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Then, he said, everything good went to everything bad real quick. Then up again.

“I’m just grateful after having my junior year where I spent most of it sitting on the sideline. I felt like last year I should have been where I’m at right now,” Dimick said. “I kind of started to doubt if I would be able to come back. You have to start from square one, not having the preseason hype and all that. So it’s good to be there.”

Dimick noted that he has met every goal he wrote down as a freshman.

“It took a year later than planned but I got them,” he said.

And now comes his finale with the Utes, Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“Yesterday it kind of set in a little bit that this will be the last game with Utah. It was a little staggering at first but I’m trying to push that off until the game is over,” Dimick said. “I don’t want the anticipation of this being the last game to kind of ruin the feel for it.”

Dimick combats the situation by trying to get lost in the work. When he starts to get anxious about it, he watches game film and hangs out with his teammates. He explained that bowl has a lot of activities so it hasn’t been hard to stay focused.

Overall, it’s been a good year for Dimick. The four-year starter hasn’t missed a game and isn’t obsessed with statistics.

“That’s been working so far this year,” he said. “So I think I’m just going to stick to the same strategy of just preparing the best I can and letting the numbers fall where they do.”

*****

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4)

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN 700AM

