ST. GEORGE — A record year for visitation at Zion National Park has continued through the holiday season despite snow and poor road conditions.

Recent snowstorms left parts of red rock formations and trees in the park coated in snow, the Spectrum reported.

Visitor Kaylan McPherson said she enjoyed how the park was relatively empty compared with her last visit in July. McPherson and some friends made a winter visit ahead of Christmas, she said.

Jentrie Nixon said her recent Zion visit made her realize the park is worth visiting in different seasons.

Zion National Park officials say the 4.2 million visitors through November marked a 15 percent increase from a year ago.

