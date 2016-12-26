SAN FRANCISCO — Utah senior Dominique Hatfield recently sent a cryptic tweet noting there was a “99 percent chance” he wouldn’t be playing in Wednesday’s Foster Farms Bowl against Indiana.

Although no official explanation has ever been given, the number has risen.

“He’s here with us but he’s not going to be playing,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “He won’t be playing Wednesday.”

Whittingham explained that it had to do with certain expectations and standards within the program that were not met by Hatfield. He reiterated earlier comments that it was nothing illegal.

Hatfield, meanwhile, is filling his duties as a captain and working to assist the Utes in their bowl preparation.

“He’s running the scout team and doing a good job for us,” Whittingham said.

Senior offensive lineman Isaac Asiata didn’t have anything bad to say about Hatfield.

“I love Domo. I’d fight for him whether he was on scout team or not. I’m glad he came out here,” Asiata said. “He deserved it. He’s been in this program and has won a lot of games here for us and done a lot of things. So it’s good to have him out here.”

NO CHANGE: Whittingham has no plans to change the way his program chooses its captains. He likes having the players vote on it.

“I think the more ownership the players can take in the football team the better,” said Whittingham, who added his belief that leadership should come from within.

PRO POSSIBILITIES: Whittingham acknowledged that some juniors on the team have tested the waters in terms of seeking feedback from the NFL in terms of draft status.

However, that’s where it sits at this point.

“Nobody has told me that they are foregoing their senior year,” said Whittingham, who acknowledged the Utes have a lot of talented players who could receive high projections from the NFL. “It’s possible. Nothing’s out of the question.”

EXTRA POINTS: Both teams toured Alcatraz Monday morning . . . The press conference was held at Pac-12 headquarters in downtown San Francisco. Utah was represented by Whittingham, Asiata, Hunter Dimick and Troy Williams . . . The Utes helped serve more than 5,000 hot meals to folks in need at the GLIDE Memorial Church on Christmas Day. Bowl sponsor Foster Farms donated 10,000 pounds of chicken to assist the holiday effort that included Indiana players serving meals at St. Anthony’s Dining Room.

