SALT LAKE CITY – Earlier this month when the Utah Jazz paid a visit to the Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, the two teams were close in the Western Division standings with the Jazz at 12-9 and the Lakers at 10-12.

Then the two teams went in opposite directions with the Jazz winning six of their next seven before dropping three straight, while the Lakers lost 10 of their next 11, before defeating the crosstown rival Clippers on Sunday night.

The Jazz are hoping the most recent trend doesn’t continue when the two teams match up Tuesday night (8:30 p.m. MT) at the Staples Center. Despite the Lakers’ poor record of late, Monday night’s victory over the Clippers, got the attention of Jazz coach Quin Snyder, even if his 4-year-old was acting “crazy” while he was trying to watch the game on Christmas night.

“They were banged up and you see how injuries can impact your team,” he said. “They’re healthy now -- they have Nick Young back and DeAngelo Russell back and have a guy like Lou Williams obviously playing at a high level. It’s a tough game.”

Snyder, whose own team has done pretty well despite not having an entirely healthy team all season, says the Lakers are a different team at full strength.

“You saw the teams they beat early when they were healthy,” he said, referring to L.A.’s early wins over Houston, Golden State and Oklahoma City

While the Jazz are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, only the home loss to Sacramento was a surprise. Now after a day off for Christmas and a light practice Monday, the Jazz are trying to start a new winning streak Tuesday night with hopes they’ll be back to full health soon.

Both George Hill and Alec Burks participated in Monday’s practice, although it didn’t involve contact and was more going over plays and defensive schemes.

Burks, who, except for a couple of games late last season, has been out for a year since getting injured a year ago in a Dec. 26 home game against the Clippers. Snyder said, “It’s the first time he’s participated with the group. He’s been doing other things to get ready. It’s hard to judge, but more than anything, he’s moving.”

Snyder didn’t say when Burks and Hill might return, but did say it may take them awhile to get back to 100 percent even if they’re cleared to play soon.

“We’ve got a lot of boosts as guys have come back from injury, but I’m sure there’s going to be an integration process,” he said. “A team starts to form after a third of the season and you begin to add players. That’s going to be a process for us how different guys are impacted by people coming back.”

Two players who have missed games with injuries and other ailments, will be playing Tuesday. Derrick Favors continues to slowly increase his minutes as he returns from a knee injury and Rodney Hood has recovered from the stomach flu that kept him out of some action last week.

“I’m feeling a lot better, getting some of my energy back, some of my weight back -- I feel real good right now,” Hood said. “Last game I tried to give my team what I had, but I just didn’t have it.”

The Jazz will return home after the game for a pair of home games before the end of the year, against Philadelphia Thursday night and Phoenix Saturday night.

JAZZ NOTES: The latest ESPN team rankings have Utah at No. 9 in the NBA and the Lakers at No. 29 . . . The Jazz and Lakers will play their fourth game of the year against each other on Jan. 26 at Vivint Arena . . . The Lakers are led in scoring by Lou Williams at 18.7 ppg off the bench, followed by Russell at 15.0 and Young at 14.5. Other starters for the Lakers are expected to be Julius Randle (12.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Luol Deng (8.4 ppg) and Timofey Mosgov (8.2 ppg), who led the Lakers against the Clippers with 19 points . . . When the Jazz and Lakers played on Dec. 5, Quin Snyder missed the game because of illness and assistant Igor Kokoskov coached the Jazz to the 107-101 victory.