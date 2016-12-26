GOSHEN, Utah County — A Taylorsville man wanted for theft and burglary led officers on a 37-mile pursuit Monday morning that started in Saratoga Springs and ended when he crashed into a fence near Goshen, police said.

Jonathan Cody Smith, 23, was taken into custody following the crash, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. The pursuit began about 9 a.m. in Saratoga Springs after a sheriff's sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Pony Express Road and Redwood Road.

The fleeing vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph and repeatedly crossed the center line, but traffic was light.

Cannon says there were three cash-only warrants issued earlier this month in Salt Lake City for Smith for theft, burglary and firearm offenses.

Smith was throwing things out of his car during the pursuit, which continued south on Redwood Road and then to Sandhill Road — a narrow, unmarked two-lane road, Cannon said. In this area, the vehicle went out of control and crashed into fence.

The driver fled on foot but was apprehended. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Utah Valley Hospital.

After medical treatment, Smith will be booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of multiple criminal offenses, including evading police and driving under the influence, Cannon said.