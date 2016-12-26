LINDON, Utah County — The boil order for Lindon water users in place since Friday has been lifted.

Before drinking water, home and business plumbing should be flushed using instructions found on the Lindon Facebook page.

The boil order was placed over the weekend when lab results detected E. coli bacteria in the city's water supply.

When flushing pipes, residents should start at the top of the house and run cold water faucets on full for at least five minutes each, according to a Lindon city water notice.

Lindon city offices are closed Monday and Tuesday, but questions can be submitted and updates can be found on the Lindon Facebook page.