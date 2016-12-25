The University of Utah football program received a late Christmas gift Sunday night when Pima Community College offensive tackle Jordan Agasiva announced his commitment to the Utes via Twitter just before 9:30 p.m.

It was a really hard decision but after talking it over with my family and praying, I will be committing to the university of Utah !!!🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/JeL8ExchJ2 — Jordan Agasiva (@Jagasiva79) December 26, 2016

Standing about 6-foot-5 and weighing approximately 300 pounds, Agasiva chose Utah over Oregon State and TCU. He had narrowed his decision down to those three schools on Nov. 30.

Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Agasiva has played two years at Pima. He'll be in line to help a unit that will be losing seniors Isaac Asiata and Sam Tevi to graduation and potentially junior Garett Bolles to the NFL.

Agasiva becomes the 11th player to commit to the Utes in their 2017 class and the fourth from the junior college ranks.

He did not immediately return a message seeking additional comment on his decision.