MAGNA — A Tooele County man is dead following a crash on a snow-slicked highway Sunday afternoon near Magna.

Police said a gold Toyota was traveling eastbound on state Route 201 in western Salt Lake County about 3:30 p.m., when the vehicle lost control on roads covered with areas of slush and snow. The vehicle crossed over into westbound oncoming traffic, striking a gold Pontiac Grand am on the front driver's side.

The Toyota spun around and also struck by a silver Chrysler Pacifica that was traveling west. A fourth vehicle also collided with the Toyota but did not remain at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Christopher Wilson, 50, of Stansbury Park, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and died at the scene. Investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt.

A male passenger in the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There were no other injuries, police said.