SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Murdoch, who spent a four-decade career in Utah broadcasting, passed away on Christmas Eve from complications of heart condition. He was 85.

Murdoch started at KSL in 1952 as a maintenance worker scrubbing floors and emptying wastebaskets. After serving in the Korean War, he returned to Utah and continued his education, eventually graduating from the University of Utah in 1957.

Murdoch spent a long and distinguished career year at KSL, retiring in 1994 as executive vice president and general manager of both KSL radio and television.

Murdoch has said he watched television mature from a "relatively obscure electronic gadget" into the "most powerful communication medium ever known." His father, David Murdoch, was the first general manager of KSL-TV.

Bill Murdoch was involved in community causes, including Primary Children's Hospital. He served as chairman of both the American Cancer Society and the Great Salt Lake Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also served on the board of the American Red Cross.

Murdoch is survived by his wife, Arthel, four children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday.