MEADOW, Millard County — Two people were arrested Sunday after a high-speed near Meadow.

A Millard County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a black Toyota truck pulling a small, single-axle trailer that had nearly struck the deputy's patrol vehicle on southbound on I-15 near Meadow, the sheriff's office reported. The Toyota was traveling in excess of 75 mph on roads that were snowpacked.

According to investigators, the trailer was fishtailing back and forth when a deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused. The driver passed several vehicles on the right by driving down the emergency lane, officials said.

The pursuit continued into Beaver County, where deputies from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol took over the chase. Troopers were able to stop the truck using a PIT maneuver that caused the vehicle to slide off the road and become stuck in the snow near Manderfield on southbound I-15.

A female passenger climbed out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was found to have multiple warrants out for her arrest and was charged with several additional counts.

The male driver initially refused to come out of the vehicle. Beaver County's SWAT team responded and delivered a pepper ball round into the vehicle, prompting the driver to exit the truck.

No one was injured during the chase. The freeway was shut down in both directions between the Cove Fort and Manderfield areas during much of the incident.

The driver and owner of the truck, Michael Looser, 33, of West Valley City, was arrested for investigation of reckless driving, evading officers, driving with an open container of alcohol, operating a vehicle on a revoked driver's license, failure to have an ignition interlock device, unsafe lane travel and driving too fast for conditions.

The passenger, Victoria Wood, 30, of Midvale, was also arrested.

Looser and Wood were transported to Fillmore and booked into the Millard County Jail.

