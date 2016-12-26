Bill Pekny’s recent op-ed is the most recent example of how climate change discussions usually revolve around science rather than solutions. Is this because we fear there aren’t any good solutions?

Fossil fuels have been an enormous blessing for America. Our modern life doesn’t exist without them. Furthermore, they are intertwined in so many aspects of our lives that it is hard to imagine large reductions in fossil fuel use without highly intrusive government regulations. In short, regardless of how severe the effects of global warming might be, we’re worried that any cure would be worse than the disease; that any move away from fossil fuels is too risky.

But rather than being so worried that we ignore solutions, let's examine one idea, Carbon Fee & Dividend (F&D) and see if it stands on its merits. Under F&D, a steadily rising fee is placed on fossil fuels as they come out of the ground. But rather than creating a tax increase, the money is rebated to households as a monthly dividend. After that — well, F&D allows the free market to take over.

The principle is simple. Given two similar products, the cheaper one wins. Under F&D, if I operate a bakery with ovens from the 1950s and you operate with new efficient ones, a loaf of your bread will cost 25 cents less than mine. You’ll sell more bread, and the bread-baking industry will have less emissions.

This scenario unleashes a torrent of innovation as companies try to figure out how to make their product with less energy, or with clean energy. Half of our carbon emissions come from products we buy, so F&D would have an enormous impact.

Higher prices on fossil fuels could harm poor families, and that is where the dividend comes in. A nonpartisan economic study showed that if the fee was returned as a monthly dividend based on family size rather than energy usage, almost 90 percent of lower-income families would receive a check that exceeded the extra costs they paid for fuel, electricity, and the energy embedded in the goods they buy. This is because people with lower incomes have smaller homes to heat and buy fewer products (and the emissions required to generate them) than wealthier people. And if wealthy people wish to come out ahead with F&D, they can exercise personal responsibility to lower their emissions.

Another consideration is that if American fossil fuels are more expensive, companies will move their manufacturing overseas, keeping emissions the same or higher while cutting jobs. This of course is exactly the opposite of what we want. To prevent this, F&D contains a border tax adjustment. This is a tariff on imported goods from countries that do not price carbon, and a rebate of the fee for American companies that export goods. Thus, American manufacturers do not face unfair foreign competition, and foreign governments are given an incentive to adopt a similar policy. If you are China, for example, you can either allow your manufacturers to pay billions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury, or you can adopt a price on carbon that goes to the Chinese treasury. The Chinese probably find the latter more patriotic.

An independent evaluation of F&D concluded that the American economy will grow faster with this policy in place than it would if nothing is done to reduce the use of fossil fuels. It further concluded that the policy would prevent 250,000 pollution-related deaths over a 20-year period. Lastly, it found that at the end of 20 years, carbon emissions would be reduced by 50 percent.

So F&D appears to be the type of solution we are looking for. It greatly reduces our fossil fuel use without increasing overall taxes or creating a mass of new regulations; it doesn’t hurt the economy; it doesn’t unfairly burden the poor; and it is international in scope. In other words, implementing F&D is a lot less risky than ignoring climate change.

Steve Glaser is an environmental chemist who evaluates health risks from hazardous waste sites. He is a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.