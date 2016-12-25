We had some good moments. We just have a long way to go. We've got to grow up fast and quit making the same mistakes, be a little bit more accountable.

HONOLULU — The Runnin’ Utes capped their Christmas stay in the Hawaiian islands the best way they could, efficiently defeating Stephen F. Austin 74-68 in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Junior power forward David Collette led the way with 17 points on a perfect 8 for 8 from the field, and guards Jojo Zamora and Devon Daniels contributed with 16 points apiece as Utah (9-3) led the entire game.

Tallying 17 assists on 24 made field goals and shooting a hefty 75 percent on non-3-point attempts (18 for 24) helped secure two tournament wins and a happy flight home.

While the ultimate goal of winning the tournament championship went by the wayside with their opening-round loss to the University of San Francisco, Utah came out of the gate sharp against the Southland Conference power, converting on its first six shots of the game — a run that featured two Collette dunks and forced four turnovers to build an early 15-4 lead with 15:27 to play.

Crisp perimeter passes turned into lazy telegraphed ones that were easily intercepted by SFA defenders as coach Larry Krystkowiak’s team would miss its next five shots and go on a 1-9 shooting slump.

The Lumberjacks, who earned their spot in the fifth-place game by knocking off Southern Miss, closed the margin to 18-16, converting 11 Utah turnovers into 10 points.

These were the same mental lapses that were common themes in the Utes' loss to USF and errors that kept Hawaii in the ballgame two nights prior.

Junior guard Zamora followed Lorenzo Bonam’s three from the top of the key with a trey of his own from the corner to make the score 26-21 as the Utes regrouped en route to a 32-26 half-time advantage.

Zamora, who knocked down 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, led the Utes' first-half output with 11 points. Collette made good on all five of his shots to chip in with 10 points, but the rest of the team shot just 3 of 12, including seven misses from three.

“That one stretch was really ugly and disheartening,” said Krystkowiak. “With the exception of maybe an eight-minute really ugly stretch offensively, we were good.”

A coast-to-coast floater by Devin Daniels off of a steal capped a 7-0 run to push the lead to 46-33 with 14:06 in the game.

Senior guard Gabe Bealer nailed a wide-open corner three on an assist by Collette to push the lead to 49-45 at the 11:40 mark. The ’Jacks came storming back, thanks to back-to-back Utah turnovers. A pair of threes by SFA guards Chase Winchester and Leon Gilmore III brought the lead to single digits, 49-40. Two made free throws by Winchester narrowed the gap to 55-51 with 5:12 to go.

Zamora’s career-high fourth triple pushed the margin to 64-53. Collette’s fourth dunk of the contest made the score 68-60 with just under a minute to play as the Utes were able to close things out from the charity stripe, making good on their last 10 attempts.

Utah held ’Jacks' leading scorer Ivan Canute to 10 points.

“I was really disappointed with the first half, we come out with the game plan, everything was going great, we started rolling then we started whipping the ball all over, trying to throw touchdown passes to guys that weren’t there, got sloppy to me. I always use the term ‘disrespecting the game,’” Krystokowiak said. “No disrespect to Stephen F. Austin, but if we came out with the same intensity for 10 minutes, we wouldn’t have had much of a game. Instead the little bit of disrespect with our turnovers and shot selection and it becomes a long day.”

Guard Sendrick Barefield struggled for the second straight game. The sophomore’s only field goal of the game came on a slick reverse lay-in through traffic 59-51. He committed a team-high four turnovers and appeared less aggressive in 32 minutes on the floor.

“Coming out two and one is better than nothing,” said Zamora. We just came out to play as hard as we can to get these last two wins. The backdoor cuts and wide open looks were big for us.”

Zamora was in charge of ball handling duties for most of the game and had three assists, two steals and just one turnover.

“We went into that stretch where they played some zone. We needed to have those shots made and make them guard us on the perimeter a little bit," Krystkowiak said. "They did a nice job taking Dave away with the zone. Obviously when you do the math, we needed those four 3-pointers.”

Despite the temporary loss of the ever reliable Kyle Kuzma, the Runnin Utes return to the Utah cold having played three teams with different styles and most importantly two victories, ready for next Sundays Pac-12 opener against Colorado at the friendly confines of the Huntsman Center.

“It was a heck of a trip for our team bonding. It was really disheartening what happened to Kyle. We will always have that little asterisk wondering what if,” Krystkowiak said.“We had some good moments. We just have a long way to go. We've got to grow up fast and quit making the same mistakes, be a little bit more accountable.”