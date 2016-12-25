It’s a progression, and so I guess that’s a good thing. It’s keeping me excited, keeping me hungry to get better.

SALT LAKE CITY — Safety Chase Hansen is heaping praise on one of Utah’s cornerbacks when wide receiver Tim Patrick saunters up and begins his impersonation of a sports reporter.

“How did it feel to get scored on by Tim Patrick today?” Patrick asks, in a mockingly serious tone. Hansen answers in a nonchalant tone before the question ends, “He didn’t score on me. It wasn’t a realistic play. We brought a blitz and they would have gotten to the (QB) before the ball got off.” The banter continues for several minutes as they what might have happened if Hansen’s defensive linemen had the option of actually going after Patrick’s quarterback.

It is during the exchange that it is clear that while Hansen retains his quarterback swagger, he’s fully made the shift to defense.

“I have enjoyed it,” said the former Lone Peak quarterback, who made the move mid-season last year but then missed part of the season and spring training with a lower leg injury. “I’m just trying to learn more and more about defense. …It’s almost like, the more I play, the more I realize I didn’t know. It’s one of those things where I start blitzing, and I realize I’ve got to work on my pass rushing. I go in the box and play linebacker and realize I’ve got to work on stuff there. So there’s just a list of things I want to get better at. It’s almost never-ending.”

He said that while he feels he’s fully made the shift mentally, he is still learning the complexities and intricacies of technique.

“It’s a progression, and so I guess that’s a good thing,” Hansen said. “It’s keeping me excited, keeping me hungry to get better.”

His constant desire to improve even applies to his team-leading tackles (73) – which earned him All Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors in his sophomore season, but his first full season at safety.

“I look at it and wish I would have got a lot more because I missed a lot, too,” Hansen said. “I think of the ones I missed at least and wish I would have done better, but I guess it’s good to see that some of the work paid off and the hustle on the field paid off. So that’s a good thing.”

Hansen may move to linebacker next season, a third position change that he said he welcomes.

“I definitely would,” he said of whether he’d be open to making the change. “I liked moving around a lot. I liked coming up on the line, being in the box, being in the post. So I like doing that a lot, but every year is so different. You get new athletes, new guys, and you just kind of go with whatever.”

Hansen said finally feels comfortable with his defensive knowledge, while also acknowledging he has a lot of room to grow. He said his hunger to know how all the pieces fit together at a fundamental level is fed by the way defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley teaches the game.

The two have a lot in common as they both made their mark on local high school football as offensive stars – Hansen as a quarterback and Scalley as a tailback at Highland – even earning Mr. Football awards their senior season.

Known as meticulous, organized and relentless, Scalley seems the perfect mentor for Hansen.

“The more you’re around coach Scalley, the more you realize he’s always going to push you just a little bit further,” Hansen said. “He’s always going to want to make you a little bit better. And he’s always going to find the things that win kind of push you in certain areas.”

Unlike some players who settle into the comfort of one position, Hansen said he feels “blessed to be able to move around on the defense. It’s helped me focus more.”

Asked if he felt like a former quarterback now that he’s fully committed to defense, his face lights up and a grin spreads across his face.

“I mean, if they ever called me and needed me to do something,” he laughs, and then continues, “I’d love to play every position on the field. But as far as being the safety, being the defender that’s where I am. I’m comfortable now. Which before, I just felt like I was running around.”

