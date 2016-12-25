WEST VALLEY CITY — Police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve in a store parking lot.

Daniel Diaz, 25, was arrested for investigation of murder in the shooting death of Gary Hart, 34, of West Valley City. Diaz also is being investigated on two counts of attempted murder, and discharge of a firearm with injury.

A 17-year-old boy also was arrested in the shooting. He was booked into a juvenile detention center, police said.

Police say people had been attending a nearby party before meeting up with another group in the parking lot of Shopko, 4850 W. 3500 South, about 4 a.m. Saturday.

The groups got into an altercation, and shots were fired, police said. Three people suffered gunshot wounds during the melee, including Hart, who died from his injuries. Another man sustained serious injuries in the shooting, and a third man had a minor injury, police said.

"West Valley City police investigators were able to quickly identify two suspects in the case," West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said in a statement. "Multiple officers were called out to assist in locating them."

Diaz and the teen were arrested without incident, Vainuku said.