Celebrities and politicians clearly understand it is cheap and efficient to deliver holiday wishes via Twitter. Although these short electronic messages lack a personal touch, the simplicity is contagious. We’ve checked the political Twitter feeds this morning:

Gov. Gary Herbert: "Utah holidays are better managed, create more jobs, have less regulations, and adhere to free market principles better than holidays anywhere else in the country. So, enjoy!"

John Valentine, chair, Utah State Tax Commission: “Utah Amazon shoppers — I hope you enjoyed your last tax-free holiday. But you will feel less guilty next year knowing you’re paying your fair share of sales taxes. The Grinch wins.”

James Dabakis, state senator and self-appointed leader of Utah ultra-liberals: “Wishing everyone but lobbyists, Republicans and moderate Democrats a merry winter solstice and that politically incorrect holiday designated as Dec. 25.”

President-elect Donald Trump: "Merry Christmas to 46.5 percent of Americans. You are fabulous. To the rest who didn't vote for me, you are on the naughty, not-very-nice list. Yes, I have a list — and I’m checking it twice."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: “As the first presidential candidate defeated by Twitter, I thought I’d give it a try. Happy holidays to all Americans, even those deplorables inhabiting that basket."

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes: "Trump. I told you so. Merry Christmas."

Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser: “I wish all a peaceful, calm Christmas, as quiet, subdued and boring as any day in the Senate.”

Congressman Jason Chaffetz: “Happy holidays! Catch you in 2017 on CNN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, BBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC and Canadian television."

Salt Lake City mayor and City Council: "We will post a new tweet wishing everyone a wonderful holiday season as soon as the secret meeting to approve the text of our message has concluded."

Sen. Orrin Hatch: “I’m working on a new holiday campaign slogan — ‘More indispensable than Santa Claus.’”

Presidential aspirant Evan McMullin: "Merry Christmas! I lost big, but the president-elect can’t leave me alone. He keeps talking about ‘that guy from Utah’ — extending my 15 minutes of fame. Only in America!"

Sen. Mike Lee: “It’s been quite a Merry Christmas to go from the president-elect’s naughty list to his Supreme Court list.”

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox: “Happy Holidays from the guy that is usually standing next to the governor without the security earpiece. The name is spelled C-O-X."

Congresswoman Mia Love: "Merry Christmas to everyone — especially the Democrats who targeted me. Winning tough races helps my leadership chances.”

State Sen. LaVar ‘Landslide’ Christensen: "A Merry Christmas to everyone. It’s nice to be living proof that every vote counts. I'll work extra hard this term to ensure my next margin of victory doubles — to 10 votes.”

Mainstream media: “We love incongruities, so happy holidays to all those viewers who are driving up our ratings and advertising revenue by reading about and watching the man who hates us — Trump.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin: “С Рождеством!!! — A Russian holiday greeting sent from inside the Democratic Party headquarters. They have a great Twitter following, and it’s just so handy to use their system."

Congressman Rob Bishop: “Happy holidays to all who love Bears Ears. We will protect Bears Ears. It’s important to me personally. My cute little granddaughter’s teddy bear, named Bear, would look funny with torn ears.

Utah Jazz: “Happy holidays to Utah. We are pleased to lead the Northwest Division and soothe the pain of so many disappointments in college football this season.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams: “Holiday cheer to all citizens from Utah’s top (and very lonely) Democrat. Since this is the season of love, could you possibly love an affable Democrat for governor or U.S. Senate or Congress or Attorney General? Please let me know.”

Utah Republican Party Chair James Evans: "When you come across a panhandler this holiday season, please give generously. It could be one of our staff begging for dollars. We are desperate!”

Utah Democratic Party: “Please have a wonderful holiday season. It may be the last one ever — after he whose name we decline to mention is sworn in.”

Deseret News: "Merry Christmas to our readers, and thank you for supporting our on-going charity project — Pignanelli & Webb. We keep them off the streets and their twisted minds occupied."

Pignanelli & Webb: "Most weeks, all of our intelligent insights could fit within 140 characters, so we’re thinking of just sending out a tweet instead of writing a column. Nah. Our verbosity overcomes our modesty. We pander to all — so please have a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Wonderful Kwanzaa, Spectacular Festivus!’

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: lwebb@exoro.com. Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is a state tax commissioner. Email: frankp@xmission.com.