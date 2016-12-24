I am afraid. Each day since the election, I have arisen worried about what a Trump presidency means for civilized society, for the safety of our nation, for the future of our democracy. But nothing strikes more fear into my heart than our elected officials’ talk about their plans for southern Utah.

I have lived in Utah for more than 20 years and vacationed here for another 20. I have spent hundreds, if not thousands, of days and nights in southern Utah, both on BLM land and in our incredible national parks and monuments. The Red Rock country contains my soul. It is where I go, in all seasons and sometimes in the middle of the night, when life gets me down, the Wasatch Front smog burns my lungs, or when I feel the inescapable need for its peaceful energy to fill my creative wells.

I am troubled when I hear our politicians say that Utahns want federal land turned over to the state, that we don’t support national monuments in our state, that our priorities are extraction industries over wilderness or other protected areas. Am I, and the thousands I speak for, not a Utahn? Do the reasons I live in Utah not count in the consideration of how our land is used? Does my desire for my children and grandchildren to be able to experience wild lands not enter into the equation? Is the incredible awe I feel when I stand in the ancestral homes of Native Americans not valid?

I understand that we must balance the needs and desires of all Utahns. Rural counties are not flourishing, and their citizens deserve an economic boost. But is turning virgin land over to extraction — on its way out in many U.S. states and in numerous countries — the right direction? I think not, and I would bet that a majority of ranchers and small town dwellers agree with me. Surely they value the protected lands they are privileged to reside by, and would not like to see them converted to mining, drilling and fracking any more than I would. Surely Utah, with all its glorious sunshine and spectacular scenery, can benefit from expanded tourism and clean energy instead of additional invasive, pollution-causing extraction.

As a child, I lived near an empty beach in southern Delaware. The dunes and the sea beyond became my solace, and instilled in me a deep love for the vast mystery of nature. But by the time I reached adulthood, the dirt road I crossed from our house to the dunes had become a highway; the pine forests I played in were scraped bare and filled with houses; the beach sand was hidden by wall-to-wall blankets. I cried when I saw my childhood home like this, and I never returned.

Southern Utah faces a different and more terrifying development threat — the permanent defacing of its land. So far we are fortunate that federal land — especially BLM land — protects swaths of what is Utah’s greatest asset — scenery found nowhere else in the U.S., and in very few places worldwide. Why would we ever let that go?

I am trying my best to understand the history of land ownership in Utah. I remember my Delaware beach house, and the proprietary feeling I had when I saw changes coming. I am trying to understand the strong emotions that fuel the resentment of federal land ownership. I am trying to bridge a gap with my fellow Utahns, because I know that what we all want is what’s best for Utah. I only hope that Utah officials will accord me, and the tens of thousands of others who feel like me, the same respect.

Marjorie McCloy lives and writes in Salt Lake City, but her heart and soul belong to Red Rock country.