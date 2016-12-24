EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Police are still looking for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday.

Alexander Hashida was last seen when he left his home in the area of Eagle Mountain Boulevard and Lake Mountain Road shortly before 7 a.m. to go to school, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday.

Police, family and friends have been searching for Alexander since Thursday night, after his family found a note in which Alexander said "he was going to simply walk where the land took him," police said.

Efforts to track Alexander's location using his cellphone showed he may be in the Eagle Mountain or Saratoga Springs area, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reported.

Police say it appears Alexander did not take any food or money with him. His family did not know what he was wearing, but they believe he had nothing else with him except maybe a pocket knife.

Alexander is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Utah County Sheriff's Office at 801-794-3970.