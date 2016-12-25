I will always remember the Christmas just before my dad passed away. Dad was one of those strong, quiet individuals with deep religious convictions and a great love for his family. He wasted few words on small talk, but a strong forte was his love of poetry. His long ago school years often required poem memorization, and in years after, entertained us with perfectly remembered classics of poetry such as "The Cremation of Sam McGee" and "Little Orphan Annie." One of his and my favorite's, which I asked for often, was William Cullen Bryant's "To a Waterfowl." The deep spiritual undertones escaped my adolescent brain, but in later years I came to appreciate the insightful writing and why it touched Dad's heart so deeply. "There is a Power whose care, Teaches thy way along the pathless coast, — The desert and illimitable air, — Lone wandering, but not lost. …"

Some years later, Mom and Dad made their home here in Utah. Life was mostly what they had planned it to be until Dad was diagnosed with cancer and the surgeon's sympathetic assessment of the outcome left no doubt that the struggle would be uphill — always uphill.