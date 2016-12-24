SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning blankets much of Utah from Arizona on the south to Idaho on the north through early Monday morning as forecasters warn of hazardous conditions affecting travel.

According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected in the valleys, with 8 to 16 inches in higher elevations.

Forecasts call for rain and snow in the valleys to switch entirely to snow by Saturday evening, with the heaviest snowfall expected Saturday night and Sunday morning before it tapers off later Sunday.

Travelers are being advised to stock a survival kit of warm clothes, blankets, food, water, flashlight and batteries.