SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is reportedly under consideration for appointment as secretary of the Air Force in the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

A number of media outlets have reported that Stewart, who in November was elected to a third term as Utah's 2nd Congressional District representative, is in the mix of people under consideration for the position within the Department of Defense.

"I'm honored to even be considered," Stewart said in a statement to the Deseret News.

Stewart, an Air Force veteran, serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

While serving as an Air Force pilot, Stewart flew rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber. He holds three world speed records, including the record for the fastest nonstop flight around the world, according to his congressional biography.

Stewart has written 18 books, among them a best seller on the kidnapping and rescue of Salt Lake's Elizabeth Smart.

Stewart was one of 10 children reared on a dairy farm in Cache Valley. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Utah State University. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and graduated top of his class in both officer training school and undergraduate pilot training.

After serving 14 years in the Air Force, Stewart was president and CEO of the Shipley Group, a national consulting firm that specializes in energy and the environment.

Stewart and his wife, Evie, are the parents of six children.

If Stewart is nominated and confirmed as secretary of the Air Force, a special election would have to be conducted to fill the 2nd Congressional District seat.