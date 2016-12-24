It’s not ideal to spend Christmas away from home. But if you’re going to, they’re doing it the right way at this bowl.

SAN FRANCISCO —- Not many people dream of being away from home and working on Christmas.

When’s the last time anyone wrote a nostalgic Christmas song about being far from home (let alone on the job) during the holiday season?

The reality of college football, however, is that the reward for a great season is the opportunity to juggle preparing for one of the season’s most important moments with one of life’s most cherished times.

“It’s not ideal to spend Christmas away from home,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utes spending Christmas in San Francisco preparing for the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 28. “But if you’re going to, they’re doing it the right way at this bowl.”

Utah coaches have done as much as possible to fill the void left by the absence of family traditions with new experiences. From team dinners to gifts from the school and the bowl organizers, players acknowledge that the melancholy that can accompany being away from home and family is mitigated for most players by the opportunities that accompany a bowl game experience.

“I think we have a service project, so I plan on doing that,” said senior offensive lineman Isaac Asiata, who said the players have Christmas day off to spend with family or friends. “A lot of the guys are from California, and their families are close, so they’ll go with them. I’m lucky because I’ll have my wife there.”

Asiata said the service projects, including the one planned for Christmas morning, are some of his favorite moments as a college football player.

“We’ll feeding the homeless, and I look forward to that,” Asiata said. “What better way to be in a position to give back to somebody who is less fortunate than you? If you have that opportunity and don’t take it, I think you’re wasting the platform.”

Senior running back Joe Williams said he’s looking forward to spending time in a city he and his fiancé love.

“We went out there to San Francisco last year before camp, so we’ve got a little bit of familiarity with the area,” Williams said. “It will be a fun time. My parents will be there the day after, which is a little bit disappointing. But at least they’re coming out.”

Ticket prices were significantly cheaper the day after Christmas, so Williams said he will focus on his fiancé and seeing some sights he enjoyed – and some he missed – during the summer.

Williams acknowledges preparing for the season’s final game during a time that’s traditionally revolved around family can be tough.

“Yeah, this one is harder because it’s right after Christmas,” he said. “The Vegas Bowl was a week before, so it was separated. Preparing for it can be difficult, but this is a job. It’s what I signed up for, and what I came back for.”

The way Utah receivers coach Guy Holliday sees it, the game is their gift.

“This is football,” he said, smiling. “This is the only holiday you have. You work on Labor Day, and we’re fortunate enough to be in a bowl game, and we get to enjoy Christmas in San Francisco.”

For most of the players, it’s one more chance to compete as a unit, and for veterans, there is the added enticement that it could extend their football careers.

“It’s exciting,” Tim Patrick said. “To be able to show the nation, against another team in another power five conference show them what we got, it’s good. And it’s not just fans and stuff watching; there’s the NFL. People who want to move on after this, they can see what you can do what’s known as a strong conference.”

Holliday points out that teams work all year for the chance Utah will have at Levi's Stadium on Wednesday.

“I mean, to me, this is the greatest holiday of all,” he said. “You’re playing around Christmas and New Years, and what more can you want as a college football player and coach?”

Email: adonaldson@deseretnews.com

Twitter: adonsports