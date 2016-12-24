The two images reveal a stark contrast. One is of defiance, anger and violence. One is of peace, innocence and hope.

A gunman in Turkey shot and killed Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov as he spoke at an art gallery displaying Russian photos in the Turkish capital of Ankara. A photo of the man's raised, gun-wielding hand was shown throughout the world. It was a dark moment.

Burhan Ozbilici, Associated Press

A young girl in Salt Lake City raised her voice with her choir, her picture taken by Deseret News photojournalist Jeffrey Allred. Her name is Hannah Nordhoff and she was among several choirs singing at the annual Christmas Carol Service at the Cathedral of the Madeleine earlier this month.

The works of art featured here depict the Prince of Peace, the birth of whom Christians throughout the world celebrate on Christmas morning.

The world feels like a complicated place, grown more complicated by the instantaneous spread of images and information. But hope will not be drowned out by horrific events. To the contrary, hope is revealed as the conqueror of such events.

Most of the images shot by our photojournalists during the year — including those compiled online for end-of-year review — record hope and triumph. Sometimes it is in victory. Sometimes it is in processing defeat or a difficult moment.

Is it any wonder that the gesture of a hug is used to both congratulate and to offer support? It's a warm embrace that something good will happen. And if not today, at least the embrace brings the promise of love and a future of better days.

German Chancellor Andrea Merkel, in the wake of yet another terrorist strike in a crowded Christmas Market in Berlin, said “our democracy, our rule of law, our values and our humanity” are the antidote to “the hate-filled world of terrorism.”

Hope builds humanity; humanity champions hope.

Our employees at the Deseret News come to work each day hopeful of a good day. We know that even during times of dark, difficult news coverage, our job is to shine a light. And even the smallest glimmer of light cuts at the heart of darkness.

To all our readers, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.