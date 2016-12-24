LINDON — An order by Lindon city officials directing residents to boil their water remained in effect Saturday after E. coil was detected in the city's water supply.

New water samples were taken Friday night and will be taken again Saturday, officials said.

The bacteria can cause stomach or intestinal illness so Lindon is warning residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution.

"Do not drink tap water without boiling it first," city officials said in a statement.

Residents are also asked to share the information with others who live in the city. The boil order is in place until further notice, city officials said. Updates will be posted on the Lindon Facebook page.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute and then cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should also be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, officials said.

Lindon officials issued the emergency boil order Friday after E. coli was detected in a water sample taken from the city.