AMERICAN FORK — A convenience store clerk was shot multiple times at a store at 312 NW State on Saturday morning.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, was found by a customer shortly before 6:45 a.m., American Fork police said. The woman was transferred to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but no information on her condition was immediately available, police said. Her name was not released pending notification of family.

American Fork Police Lt. Gregg Ludlow said police have very little information about the shooting and are asking the public's assistance.

Anyone who may have been in the area and may have observed unusual activity is asked to call the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.