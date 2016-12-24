WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed, a second critically injured by gunshots early Saturday morning.

Police received a call about gunshots at 4850 W. 3500 South and discovered two victims in a Shopko parking lot about 4 a.m., according to West Valley police. One was deceased and the other transported to a hospital.

Both victims are adults, but other identifying information was not immediately available.

West Valley Police Lt. Amy Maurer said the shootings remain under investigation.

"We have a car outstanding. All we have is the passenger car," she said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.