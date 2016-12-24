A full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from New Zealand, serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission, died on Dec. 23.

Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, 19, from the Auckland New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward, died of injuries sustained in a car accident. He was traveling with three other missionaries, who are being treated for minor injuries.

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu," said Church spokesman Eric Hawkins.

"We pray for the family and loved ones of Elder Latu. May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss."

The Church has not released additional details about the accident, including the names of the other missionaries involved.

This is the fourth death of a young, fulltime missionary in 2016, said Brother Hawkins.